IceHogs fall to Moose at home

The Rockford IceHogs (21-27-8-3) scored three unanswered goals to tie the contest in the third period, but Brendan Lemieux potted the game-winner at 9:50 in the final frame to send the Manitoba Moose (22-27-3-4) to a 5-3 win Tuesday night at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

The loss marked the IceHogs first regulation defeat by the Moose this season, as Rockford is 3-1-0-1 in the season series with Manitoba.

Spencer Abbott netted his team-leading 15th goal of the season at 4:23 into the second period on a breakaway to start the IceHogs comeback.

Ville Pokka chipped in a power-play goal when he blasted a shot from behind the left faceoff circle to cap the IceHogs’ scoring in the second period. The blueliner has now scored each of his five goals on the man advantage and leads Rockford with 17 power play points (5g, 12a).

Erik Gustafsson also found the back of the net, snapping a shot past goalie Jamie Philips to knot the game at 3-3 in the final frame. Gustafsson finished with two points and now has produced 1g-11a-12pts in 14 games this month.

Peter Stoykewych and Kyle Connor each finished with one goal and two assists on the night. Lemieux recorded the game-winner as one of five different Moose skaters to score a goal in Manitoba’s win.

The two teams combined for 13 penalties in the back-and-forth contest.