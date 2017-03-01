Mike Chamberlain voted to a second term as Belvidere Mayor

Incumbent Belvidere Mayor Mike Chamberlain eased pass challenger Ric Brereton, Jr. in Tuesday's republican primary election.

Chamberlain won 68 percent of the vote and secured nearly 400 votes more than Brereton.

Chamberlain touts Belvidere's downtown development as one of his biggest accomplishments since taking office, saying the city has had more than 30 new businesses come to the downtown area in the last four year.

This primary victory secures a second term for Chamberlain as he will run unopposed in in the April 4 general election.