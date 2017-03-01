High school basketball Tuesday playoff roundup

The high school basketball playoffs continue with small school Sectionals and big school Regionals this week. In 1-A, Orangeville's dream season comes to an end at the hands of East Dubuque, 48-38. Austin Guy had 23 points in the loss for the Broncos. Orangeville won its first Regional championship since 1991 before falling in the Sectional semifinals.

In 2-A, Winnebago lost a double digit lead in the second half, falling to Kewanee, 57-51, in the Byron Sectional semifinals.

In 3-A, Rochelle beat Freeport, 61-58, Sterling beat Metamora, 60-44, and Rock Falls knocked off Illinois Valley Central, 72-53.

In 4-A, Hononegah defended its home court with a 58-44 win over Harlem. Also in 4-A, Boylan got 27 points from Zach Couper in a 57-38 win over Hampshire in the Jefferson Regional semifinal.