Downed trees, power lines reported in Ogle County

Tuesday night's storms brought significant damage to parts of Ogle County.



Downed trees and power lines knocked out electricity in areas just south of Oregon around the area of Daysville and Lighthouse roads.



Parts of the rural property were damaged and a barn was destroyed. A husband and wife were inside the home at the time, but no people or animals were injured.

It's a scene that's all too familiar for Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle, whose own home was destroyed by a tornado on April 9, 2015.



"You know it looks like the damage we saw a couple of years ago. And yeah, it is just hard for people who have lived on a farm their whole life to lose a lot of things and it doesn't get any easier seeing it," VanVickle says.



Daysville Road is expected to stay closed until crews can repair the power lines. 13 News will keep you updated on when it reopens.