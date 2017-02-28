Rockford woman sentenced for 45 counts of tax fraud

A Rockford woman will spend 51 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to tax fraud and identity theft.



The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois announced the sentence today for 29-year-old Crystal Jackson of Rockford.



Jackson was arrested back in 2015.

In November 2016, she admitted 45 counts of filing fraudulent claims for tax refunds and three counts of illegally possessing and using other persons' identification in connection with making fraudulent claims for federal tax refunds.



The 45 false returns were filed with the IRS in 2010, 2011 and 2012 with requests for refunds totaling $189,237. Jackson says as a result of the fraud, the IRS issued refunds totaling $99,479.



Along with spending 4 years and 3 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release, Jackson will pay $200 in special assessment as well as $99,479 in restitution to the U.S. Treasury.