Medical experts report cancer rates rising

Alarming news from the American Cancer Society today... rates of colon and rectal cancers are rising in people in their 40s, 30s and even 20s.



Screening for colon cancer is currently recommended to begin at age 50 for people who are at average risk of the disease.



But a new study finds cancer rates are increasing among younger adults. People born in 1990 have double the risk of getting colon cancer and quadruple the risk of getting rectal cancer than those born in the 1950s.



The reasons why are unclear, but experts say obesity is one likely factor.