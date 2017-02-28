RPS Board votes on contractor for new elementary school

The Rockford Public School Board is moving forward with a contractor to build one of its new elementary schools.
The board voted 6 to 1 Tuesday night to hire Cord Construction to build the new school in southeastern Winnebago County.
The district says bids came in $2.8 million under budget.
The new school will replace Cherry Valley, White Swan and Thompson schools as part of the district's consolidation plan voted on by residents.
