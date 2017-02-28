AAR still courting customers as it ramps up hiring

Business could be picking up at AAR soon out at Rockford's airport.



Three planes may potentially be coming in for a maintenance visit at the end of March.



That's according to an AAR spokesman.



He says this gives AAR the opportunity to earn these airliners' business.



Right now AAR has hired around 50 mechanics to work at the repair facility at RFD.



Those hires are being trained now. Another 25 are expected to come online by next week.

