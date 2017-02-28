Blackhawks acquire Oduya, trade McNeill

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that Rockford IceHogs forward Mark McNeill has been acquired by the Dallas Stars as part of a package deal in exchange for defenseman Johnny Oduya.

McNeill, 24, ranked second among IceHogs skaters with 28 points (6g, 22a) in 58 games this season. The Edmonton, Alberta native led the Hogs in goals during each of the last two seasons and has totaled a combined 72g-85a-157pts in 273 career AHL games with the IceHogs over six seasons from 2011-17.

McNeill ranks second all-time in IceHogs franchise history in goals, third in points, fourth in games played and 10th in assists. He was originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round (18th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft and served as an alternate captain for the IceHogs during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 campaigns.