Nursing home in LaSalle County heavily damaged by storm - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Nursing home in LaSalle County heavily damaged by storm

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Credit: LaSalle County EMA Credit: LaSalle County EMA

The LaSalle County Nursing home in Ottawa was hit by the storm Tuesday night. The nursing home reported on their Facebook page that all staff and residents are safe.

There have been reports of several tornadoes in LaSalle County. A tornado watch remains in effect around northern Illinois until 10 p.m. Tuesday.  

The Associated Press reports that a person answering the telephone at the nursing home said several residents reported bumps and bruises but no serious injuries. Patients at the nursing home were evacuated to a nearby school.

