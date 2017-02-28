Tornado touches down in central Illinois

The National Weather Service reports a tornado touched down in central Illinois, spawned from a weather system covering the central part of the nation that is expected to produce severe weather into the evening.

Early reports indicated the tornado caused damage Tuesday afternoon to buildings in Ottawa, located southwest of Chicago. One of the buildings damaged was the LaSalle County Nursing Home.

A woman answering the telephone at the nursing home says several residents reported bumps and bruises, but no serious injuries. Trees and powerlines were also downed in the area.

Jamie Enderelen of the National Weather Service says the tornado was first reported in the southern section of Ottawa and moved northeast, where it dissipated near the town of Morris in Grundy County.

A tornado watch is in effect for central and northern Illinois until 10 p.m.