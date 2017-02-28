RVC Board of Trustees approves reduction in force plan

UPDATE: The Rock Valley College Board of Trustees has approved the reduction in force proposal at their meeting Tuesday night.

BREAKING: Rock Valley College Board of Trustees approves RIF recommendation @13WREX — Mary Sugden (@MarySugden13) March 1, 2017

The proposal was approved by a 3 to 1 vote. The proposal means both tenured and non-tenured instructors could be laid off.

Reduce of Force approved 3:1. Trustee Lynn Kearny only no vote. She says this is due to her background in teaching/what she believes. — Mary Sugden (@MarySugden13) March 1, 2017

There were many outbursts from the crowd during the meeting, including people booing and yelling "shame" after the votes were cast.

Board President Patrick Murphy said Tuesday that no courses will be cut next semester.

The college's CFO also recommended a $15 tuition increase. Trustees will vote on this plan at a later date.

The Rock Valley College Board of Trustees is meeting Tuesday night to discuss a reduction in force proposal.

The proposal would mean potential layoffs for both tenured and non-tenured employees. The board is expected to go into closed session.

RVC is required to notify faculty of possible layoffs no later than 60 days before the end of the semester. With the semester ending in May that decision needs to be made soon.

In a press conference Tuesday Rock Valley College President Doug Jensen said the college lost out on over $9 million in the past two years due to the budget impasse in Illinois.

On top of that, the school says it has seen a decline in revenue and enrollment since 2010. This combination has the college looking at a $1.6 million deficit.

Jensen says school leadership has been taking steps to fight that over the years, for example, a reduction in force in 2015 to non-instructional employees.

Ultimately, Jensen says this reduction in force is what is needed to get the college back on track.

Monday, Rock Valley College faculty cast a "no confidence" vote against the college's board.

Faculty say this vote of no confidence is a long time coming because the college's board has overspent money on new buildings and on administrative positions.

WREX reporter Mary Sugden will be at the meeting and will have reports at 5, 6 and 10 pm tonight.