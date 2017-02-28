Rockford Police: Woman robbed of jewelry, phones outside her apartment

Rockford Police are investigating after a woman was robbed of phones and jewelry at gunpoint Monday.

Police say officers were called out to the 2900 block of Grinnell Court just after 9 p.m. Tuesday on a report of an armed robbery.

The victim told police that she bought five iPhones earlier in the day. When she got home to her apartment last night and opened her trunk to get the phones out, she says a man came up from behind her and put a gun to the back of her head.

The suspect stole the bag of iPhones and her jewelry before running away from the area.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department, 779-500-6500, or Crime Stoppers.