Workers who helped rescue man kayaking in Rock River speak out

UPDATE: 13 WREX speaks to two of the MegaFab employees who helped rescue a man kayaking in the Rock River on Tuesday.

"I'd say he was on his last breath," Kale Kaltved said about the man just as he lowered a chain for the man in the water to hold on to until rescue crews arrived.

Kaltved said he was on his lunch break when his co-workers, including Logan Bohnenkamp were fishing nearby, shouted about a man in the water. That's when Kaltved sprang into action.

"Me and Logan ran as fast as we could and I didn't have a plan, I just reacted," Kaltved said. "We ran red lights, we screamed through the parking area, got around the river, got to the guy and got to a 10-foot fence with barbed wire around it."

Kaltved threw his coat over the barbed wire and Bohnenkamp fed the chain through the fence before Kaltved said he ran over to rescue the man.

Bohnenkamp said when adrenaline kicked in he thought of his kids and fiance, and wanted the man in the river to go home to a family.

"I would hope someone would do that for me if I was in that position," Bohnenkamp said.

The Rockford Fire Department says the victim was treated for his injuries and has been released from the hospital.

The Rockford Fire Department rescued a man from the Rock River Tuesday afternoon.

The fire department responded to the Rock River at the Fordham Dam just after noon Tuesday on a report of man in the water.

The fire department say the man was kayaking in the river when he fell into the water and started yelling for help.

Workers from the MegaFab facility next to the river ran out, climbed over a 10 foot fence topped with barbed wire and dropped a chain to the man. Firefighters say this kept him safe until they could arrive on the scene.

When firefighters arrived, they dropped a ladder and a rescue rope down to him, then two firefighters in cold water suits jumped in to help.

Fire crews say that because of the cold water, the man could not move. Rescue workers were able to remove the man from below the dam and transported him to the hospital for treatment to serious but non-life threatening injuries.

In all, 23 firefighters were called to the scene. The Rockford Fire Department said the two workers who helped the kayaker before they arrived are "heroes."