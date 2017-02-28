Primary election results

Tuesday's primary election will be busy in some parts and quiet in others, with the City of Rockford hosting the highest number of contested races across the area. We take a look at every local race you will find on the ballot in our area today. The polls closed at 7 p.m. Click here for the WREX election results page.

City of Rockford

Republican

Mayor

Brian Leggero - 1,202, 51% Winner

Pamela Connell - 1,142, 49%

Ward 1 Alderman

Timothy Durkee - 392, 54% Winner

Frank Gambino - 338, 46%

Democrat

Ward 2 Alderman

Ned Friel - 48, 9%

Jonathan Logemann - 369, 68% Winner

Aaron Tokarz - 125, 23%

Ward 3 Alderman

Kayellen DiTomassi - 223, 70% WInner

John Tac Brantley - 96, 30%

Ward 5 Alderman

Venita Hervey - 242, 78% Winner

Robert Jennings - 67, 22%

Ward 7 Alderman

Wladimiro Aguirre - 51, 28%

Ann Thompson-Kelly - 134, 72% Winner

Ward 8 Alderman

Karen Hoffman - 414, 79% Winner

Jeanne Oddo - 113, 21%

Ward 9 Alderman

David Leonardis - 39, 14%

Maria Saavedra - 80, 29%

William Rose - 155, 57% Winner

Ward 11 Alderman

Tuffy Quinonez - 149, 49% Winner

Karen Elyea - 123, 41%

Lisa Palmeno - 31, 31%

City of Belvidere

Republican

Mayor

Mike Chamberlain - 962, 62% Winner

Frederic Brereton Jr. - 581, 38%

Ward 3 Alderman

Daniel Hulina - 98, 37%

Thomas Ratcliffe - 169, 63% Winner

Ward 5 Alderman

Christopher Berner - 123, 34%

John Sanders - 240, 66% Winner

Belvidere Township

Republican

Highway Commissioner

Nick Reinenger - 417, 24%

Shane Treu - 132, 8%

Russell Moore - 373, 21%

Joe Caveny - 120, 7%

Michael Dixon - 718, 41% Winner

Trustee (Vote for not more than 4)

Kathy Grover - 977, 20% Winner

Richard Nelson - 980, 20% Winner

Jim Culvey - 1,079, 22% Winner

Robert Turner - 1,103, 23% Winner

Ronald Wait - 760, 16%

City of Freeport

Citizens

Mayor

Jodi Miller - 1,571, 57% Winner

Joseph Cardoso - 616, 23%

David Fonda - 327, 12%

Michael Koester - 219, 8%



Freeport Township

Citizens



Assessor

Meta Ridgway - 1,394, 50% Winner

Brad Hartog - 1,383, 50%