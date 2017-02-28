Primary election results

Tuesday's primary election will be busy in some parts and quiet in others, with the City of Rockford hosting the highest number of contested races across the area. We take a look at every local race you will find on the ballot in our area today. The polls closed at 7 p.m. Click here for the WREX election results page.
City of Rockford
Republican
Mayor
Brian Leggero - 1,202, 51% Winner
Pamela Connell - 1,142, 49%
Ward 1 Alderman
Timothy Durkee - 392, 54% Winner
Frank Gambino - 338, 46%
Democrat
Ward 2 Alderman
Ned Friel - 48, 9%
Jonathan Logemann - 369, 68% Winner
Aaron Tokarz - 125, 23%
Ward 3 Alderman
Kayellen DiTomassi - 223, 70% WInner
John Tac Brantley - 96, 30%
Ward 5 Alderman
Venita Hervey - 242, 78% Winner
Robert Jennings - 67, 22%
Ward 7 Alderman
Wladimiro Aguirre - 51, 28%
Ann Thompson-Kelly - 134, 72% Winner
Ward 8 Alderman
Karen Hoffman - 414, 79% Winner
Jeanne Oddo - 113, 21%
Ward 9 Alderman
David Leonardis - 39, 14%
Maria Saavedra - 80, 29%
William Rose - 155, 57% Winner
Ward 11 Alderman
Tuffy Quinonez - 149, 49% Winner
Karen Elyea - 123, 41%
Lisa Palmeno - 31, 31%
City of Belvidere
Republican
Mayor
Mike Chamberlain - 962, 62% Winner
Frederic Brereton Jr. - 581, 38%
Ward 3 Alderman
Daniel Hulina - 98, 37%
Thomas Ratcliffe - 169, 63% Winner
Ward 5 Alderman
Christopher Berner - 123, 34%
John Sanders - 240, 66% Winner
Belvidere Township
Republican
Highway Commissioner
Nick Reinenger - 417, 24%
Shane Treu - 132, 8%
Russell Moore - 373, 21%
Joe Caveny - 120, 7%
Michael Dixon - 718, 41% Winner
Trustee (Vote for not more than 4)
Kathy Grover - 977, 20% Winner
Richard Nelson - 980, 20% Winner
Jim Culvey - 1,079, 22% Winner
Robert Turner - 1,103, 23% Winner
Ronald Wait - 760, 16%
City of Freeport
Citizens
Mayor
Jodi Miller - 1,571, 57% Winner
Joseph Cardoso - 616, 23%
David Fonda - 327, 12%
Michael Koester - 219, 8%
Freeport Township
Citizens
Assessor
Meta Ridgway - 1,394, 50% Winner
Brad Hartog - 1,383, 50%
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.