Rauner administration launches new jobs portal, awaits possible strike

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's administration has launched a new website called Working for a Better Illinois aimed at providing job seekers a way to apply for jobs in state government.

The site was launched as AFSCME, the state's largest labor union, prepares for a possible strike. Just last week, tens of thousands of Illinois government workers voted in favor of authorizing a strike if contract talks don't progress. AFSCME's 38,000 members have been unable to agree on a contract with Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner for two years.

Rauner's general counsel Dennis Murashko says he hopes AFSCME will choose not to strike, but "we must be prepared to continue government operations and provide services that citizens deserve and respect."

The website is part of the Rauner administration's on-going attempt to modernize the state's technology services as well as to prepare for a possible strike by AFSCME, according to a news release from the governor's office today.

AFSCME reported last Thursday that 81 percent of union members voting favored a strike.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.