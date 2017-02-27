Boone County Sheriff releases 2016 crime stats

The Boone County Sheriff's Department releases its first annual report breaking down its 2016 numbers.

The sheriff's office had more than 33,000 calls for service last year. That's almost 4-thousand fewer calls than in 2015.

The most common crimes in Boone County last year were thefts, criminal damage to property and identity theft or fraud.

This is the first time the sheriff's office has released an annual report.

