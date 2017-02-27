Primary races to watch in the stateline

WREX is following a number of primary races in Boone and Stephenson counties.

In Stephenson County, the Freeport Township Assessor's race between Meta Ridgway and Brad Hartog is a bit one for voters.

For the first time in decades, it is a contested race.

Four people are also running for mayor in the Citizen's Party primary. They are Jodi Miller, Joseph Cardoso, David Fonda and Michael Koester.

Meanwhile in Boone County, current Belvidere Mayor Mike Chamberlain finds a challenger in Frederic Brereton Junior, the son of a former mayor in Belvidere.