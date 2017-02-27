Farmer: Wheat, apple crops most at risk with winter up and down temps

The topsy turvey weather is hard to enjoy if you need certain conditions for your crops to grow.



We got an update from farmers Monday.



The corn and soybeans aren't in the ground right now so they won't be affected, but warm weather followed by a freeze can cause a 'winter kill' for wheat farmers. Apple farmers are also at risk.



"At apple orchards," said John Clelind, a Boone County farmer, "the plant could start growing and then there's a chance that they could get frosted or frozen off later in the spring so it's a concern for those kinds of crops."

One year, Clelind said, the apples were frozen after a warm-up and 90-percent of some farmer's crops were destroyed. They had to buy them from farms not affected.