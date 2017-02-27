Resident Officer Program passes first hurdle in Rockford City Council

A Rockford Police Officer could become the newest neighbor on a west side street.



The Resident Officer Program was unanimously approved by the Planning & Development Committee Monday night. Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea says this program has been a big success in other cities.

"There's a trust that's built," says O'Shea. "People are a lot more open with information sharing and they also receive a better service because they know the officer and they can call the officer whenever. The officer knows them and it's a more personal relationship."

In the program, an officer would reside at 2221 N. Winnebago Street. The residence is owned by the Rockford Housing Authority. The officer wouldn't pay rent, and the city would cover the utilities. RHA would be responsible for providing upkeep to the home.

Chief O'Shea says it's all about connecting neighbors to the resources they need. Hopefully ending some of the routine calls, like domestic violence. Chief O'Shea say he hopes this pilot house is the first of many.

"It's all based on crime analytics and calls for service. We're actively seeking one on the east side right now."

Chief O'Shea says there's nine areas in the city the department is looking at for this program. The Winnebago Street residence proposal will go before full city council for a vote March 6th.