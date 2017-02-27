Area students receive congressional nomination for military academies

Two area students receive the congressional nomination that gets them one step closer to going to one of the country's military academies.

The prestigious distinctions comes from U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos.

Bustos nominated Daniel Guilliams, at Aquin Catholic High School in Freeport, to attend West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy, the United States Air Force Academy as well as the Merchant Marine Academy. Nathan Ross, from Stillman Valley High School, also received the congressional nomination to attend West Point. The next step in their process is to be accepted by the academies.

