Boylan, Stillman Valley Fall in Super-Sectionals

Monday's girls basketball Super-Sectionals saw both Boylan and Stillman Valley bow out in their respective Elite Eight matchups, one win short of going to state.

Boylan lost a 55-45 4-A Super-Sectional matchup to Fremd from Palatine at Dundee-Crown. The Lady Titans held a 42-41 lead in the 4th quarter before the Lady Vikings hit back-to-back threes to help seal the victory. McKenzie Brown paced Boylan with 12 points, who finished with a 31-2 record this year.

Stillman Valley dropped a 48-31 3-A Bureau Valley Super-Sectional showdown with Morton, the two-time defending state champions. The Lady Potters fell behind 7-2 in the first quarter as Macy Weaver and the Lady Cardinals got off to a strong start, but Morton pulled away to return to state. Weaver, who will continue her career at Arkansas in the SEC, scored 16 points in her final game for Stillman Valley.