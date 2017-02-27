Byron Celebrates State Champions

The Byron school district filled the high school gymnasium on Monday, celebrating another historic winter sports season.

The girls basketball team added to its trophy collection, bringing back another 2-A state championship trophy to Ogle County, completing a two-year run with a 67-5 record and a pair of titles.

Senior Nolan Baker, undefeated as a junior and senior, was honored as a back-to-back state champion, representing Byron at 145 pounds in the 1A bracket the past two years. He will wrestle at NIU next year. His fellow state qualifiers on the wrestling mat were also recognized.

Byron celebrated postseason success for its cheerleading team, in addition to the school's academic teams, including WYSE and speech, as well as all-state choir members.