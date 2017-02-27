Space-X to send private crew to outer space in 2018

Outer space will soon be a tourist destination.
Space-X announced Monday it will launch a mission that will take two private customers beyond the moon. The mission is set for late 2018, will last about a week and include a trip around the moon. Space-X says it'll cost about the same as sending a regular crewed mission to space.
To complete the mission, Space-X will invest in deep space communication technology.
