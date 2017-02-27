Space-X to send private crew to outer space in 2018 - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Space-X to send private crew to outer space in 2018

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Outer space will soon be a tourist destination.

Space-X announced Monday it will launch a mission that will take two private customers beyond the moon. The mission is set for late 2018, will last about a week and include a trip around the moon. Space-X says it'll cost about the same as sending a regular crewed mission to space.

To complete the mission, Space-X will invest in deep space communication technology.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.