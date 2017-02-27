1 person killed in Ottawa after storm hits

One person is dead in Ottawa after storms hit the area. Ottawa Police say the death was caused by a falling tree.

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has activated the state's emergency operations center as local officials reported damage from tornadoes spawned by a late-winter storm system.

Officials say activation of the State Emergency Operations Center will ensure state agencies are in place to give any assistance needed by those affected by Tuesday's storms.

A twister hit the LaSalle County Nursing Home in Ottawa in central Illinois. A woman answering the telephone at the nursing home said several residents reported bumps and bruises but no serious injuries.

Patients at the nursing home were evacuated to a nearby school.

Illinois State Police say they are currently assisting the Ottawa Police Department with rescue and recovery efforts after the storm.

The Ottawa Police Department is advising residents displaced by storm damage to go to the Ottawa High School, 211 East Main in Ottawa, for assistance. The Red Cross will be responding to assist with reunification efforts.

The ISP is currently working to establish a perimeter and assist with traffic control efforts. Ottawa PD will be conducting damage surveys and coordinating search and rescue efforts.

Any media responding to the area is asked to stage at the Ottawa PD for further updates.

Emergency crews have been sent to the Village of Naplate, where several structures were heavily damaged and there were fears people are trapped under the debris.

A tornado watch remained in effect in northern and central Illinois until 10 p.m.

There are reports of large tornadoes and heavy damage in LaSalle County, south of DeKalb County.

The LaSalle County Nursing home in Ottawa was hit by the storm. The nursing home reported on their Facebook page that all staff and residents are safe.

Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle says that a large storm moved through the county. The storm damaged a house and a cattle farm.

The sheriff says some farm buildings were destroyed. No injuries were reported, but some telephone lines were knocked down along Daysville Road.

A tornado watch remains in effect for the entire Rockford viewing area. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. tonight.

The strongest storms are still expected to hit central and southern Illinois tonight, but northern Illinois could also see severe weather.

We'll have a strong, southerly wind driving in warm air and moisture throughout the day. An approaching warm front may help to trigger some thunderstorms in this warm, moist environment. Temperatures will likely reach the lower 60's with a dew point temperatures near the middle 50's by the late afternoon hours and storms north of this warm front could turn severe and produce large hail. An area of low pressure keeps sliding through and all threats are possible in the late afternoon and evening hours. It's important to be 'weather aware' from around 4 p.m. through around 9 p.m. for strong or severe-warned storms. Hail is the highest threat, followed by damaging winds and a low risk for an isolated tornado or two.

All of our viewing area is under this threat, though the areas highlighted in red in the "Closer Look" graphic have the highest potential for severe storms.

By no means is severe weather a 'sure thing' for us, but the potential is there so it's important to stay aware.

Get a head start on spring severe weather season by taking a few steps to be ready for action in case severe weather strikes Tuesday. Make sure your weather radio is on and has fresh batteries in it; it will notify you if severe weather is in your area, in case you don't hear or notice alerts on your TV, radio, or phone. Think about where you may be parking your vehicle Tuesday evening, and park it in a sturdy and safe structure to avoid any potential hail damage. Have a way to keep tabs on the weather, by turning on the TV, having www.wrex.com/weather open to the Interactive Radar on your computer, and check the 13 Weather Authority weather app to see what the radar looks like before leaving work or school. Finally, review or start discussing your severe weather safety plan (where to go, etc.) with your family, friends, or loved ones.

You will find updates on-air and on www.wrex.com/weather during the day tomorrow if severe weather threatens, along with updates and alerts on the 13 Weather Authority Twitter and Facebook accounts.