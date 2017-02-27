13 NEWS EXCLUSIVE: RVC faculty cast "no confidence" vote toward board of trustees

Just days after Rock Valley College announced it will seek a reduction in force, 13 News has learned that the college's faculty union has cast a "no confidence" vote aimed at the current board of trustees.

That unanimous vote from the faculty union came just after 4 p.m. Monday at a closed meeting on RVC's campus.

The faculty released a statement saying, in part, "the faculty at RVC fully understand and appreciate the stresses the Illinois budget crisis is placing on boards and administrations of institutions of public higher education in Illinois. However, the RVC board has not actually been acting as if we are in a budget crisis."

Last Friday, RVC announced its intentions to seek a reduction in force, including that of both tenured and non-tenured faculty. RVC cited a decline in enrollment and revenue along with the ongoing state budget crisis as the reason for the potential layoffs.

Rock Valley College President Doug Jensen told 13 WREX on Friday that the reason for the reduction in force request had more to do with timing than anything else, as state statute forces the college to make this decision before tuition and enrollment numbers are set and before there is any potential resolution in the state budget. He did say that it's possible that any layoffs could be rescinded before the year starts, but that the reduction in force proposal had to be made now to comply with state statute.

A full proposal on what those layoffs will look like is expected to be presented at the board of trustees meeting Tuesday evening. The college must notify faculty at least 60 days before the end of the semester if they plan to lay anyone off.

Faculty say this vote of no confidence is a long time coming. They say the RVC Board has over spent money on new buildings and on administrative positions.

"When you are hiring new presidents above any other president's salary before, when you're making new VP positions that are paid at the maximum salary that the grade allows, that doesn't sound like things to be doing during a financial crisis," says Rock Valley College Vice President Patrick Sugrue.

On the top of many faculty members minds is an announcement by the school last week that it needs to layoff staff because of dropping enrollment and cuts from the state. But faculty at RVC disagree and say the school knew state dollars would be lower and should have done a better job preparing.

"This is not a new issue, if the board has been more careful with capital this wouldn't have happened," Sugrue says.

We reached out to board chairman Patrick Murphy and President Doug Jensen for comment tonight and were told both the board and the college did not have comment on the no confidence vote.

13 News asked Sugrue whether faculty will strike if the board moves forward with the staff reduction plan. Sugrue says that's not allowed in their contract but re-opening the contract would be part of the discussions going forward.

We will continue to follow this story as it develops and bring you any updates as they become available.