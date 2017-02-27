Rockford Police: Man robbed Subway, pointed BB gun at officers

Rockford Police have arrested a suspect after he allegedly robbed two Subway restaurants over the past few days.

Nicholas Duncan, 18, of Davis Junction, has been charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and resisting/obstructing police.

Police say SCOPE officers were on patrol in the 3300 block of 11th Street just before 10 p.m. Sunday night when they saw what they believed was an armed robbery taking place at the Subway at 3313 11th Street.

Police say the suspect, later identified as Duncan, left the store and ran away from officers. Police say Duncan was stopped by a fence that was too tall to climb, so he point his gun at the officers while they were still in their car.

The officers then rammed their unmarked squad car into Duncan, causing him to fall on the hood and drop the gun. Duncan was arrested and refused medical treatment.

Police say Duncan was armed with what turned out to be a BB gun. No one inside the Subway was injured during the incident.

Police believe Duncan is also responsible for an armed robbery at the Subway at 5022 South Main Street that occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday night.

Duncan is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

Detectives from both the Rockford Police Department and Winnebago County Sheriff's Office are investigating the possibility that Duncan is responsible for other similar crimes in the area. Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department, 779-500-6551, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, 815-319-6432, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.