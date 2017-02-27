Fire crew investigate crash on Rockford's north side Monday - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Fire crew investigate crash on Rockford's north side Monday

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Connect
Crash at Latham and Custer Monday afternoon Crash at Latham and Custer Monday afternoon
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Fire were on the scene of a two vehicle accident Monday afternoon. 

The fire department says the crash occurred about 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Latham Street and Custer Avenue. 

One of the vehicles rolled over and ended up on its roof. Firefighters say extrication was needed. 

The fire department says one of the drivers was removed from their vehicle and taken to a local hospital. No word yet on the extent of their injuries. 

