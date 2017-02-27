West Gateway Coalition holds chili cook off to raise money for scholarship

Lots of food lovers grabbed their tasting spoons Sunday afternoon as the West Gateway Coalition held its first chili cook off.

For only $5 participants got to try more than a dozen homemade chili recipes.

Money raised goes towards a scholarship fund the West Gateway Coalition is working to establish.

Organizers say the goal of the scholarship is to not only help area students but also support the group's mission.

"We work on four things: economic development, blight reduction, safety and education," says Robert Esmond, President of West Gateway Coalition. "So we have a long term goal of revitalizing our neighborhoods and we're doing it from the grassroots level."

Organizers say they hoped to raise around $2,500 Sunday $6 million by 2020.