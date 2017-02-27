Richard Wanke murder trial underway

Opening statements in the Richard Wanke murder trial began Monday morning.

Attorney Greg Clark was gunned down in his driveway nearly 10 years ago. Richard Wanke, one of his former clients, has been charged with his murder.

Wanke is already in prison on a burglary conviction. Back in 2008 Wanke said he was not involved in Clark's death.

Clark was representing Wanke for a burglary conviction before Clark was killed. The lawyer was gunned down two days before Wanke's sentencing.

In opening statements Monday, prosecutors said the two men had a difficult relationship and Wanke had tried shooting Clark just a few months earlier. prosecutors also say neighbors account of what happened on February 6, 2008, the day of the murder, matches the car Wanke was driving.

Defense attorneys for Wanke say the two men got along well and the neighbors account of what happened that day are inconsistent.

The trial is expected to continue for a few weeks.