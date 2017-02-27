Father demands investigation into Peoria Navy SEAL's death

The father of a Navy SEAL killed in Yemen last month is calling for an investigation into his son's death.

Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens of Peoria died in an intelligence-gathering raid, that left several other service members injured.

His father, Bill Owens, slammed the Trump administration in a Miami Herald story on Sunday. He asked why the raid went ahead so early in the Trump presidency, calling the mission “stupid.”

The father told the paper that the government owes his son an investigation and accuses the White House of hiding behind his son's death to prevent an investigation.

Owens also said he refused to meet President Trump after the Navy SEAL's body was returned home.

Sources say that three military investigations into the raid are under way.