Vacant trailer goes up in flames in south Rockford

A trailer goes up in flames in a trailer park in South Rockford.
Multiple crews responded Monday morning around 4 a.m in the Timberland Trailer park. Fire officials say the trailer was unoccupied and no one was injured in the blaze. The structure was a complete loss. The fire did spread to a trailer next door causing only minor damages. No word yet on how the fire started.
Rockford Fire is still investigating.
