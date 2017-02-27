Vacant trailer goes up in flames in south Rockford - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Vacant trailer goes up in flames in south Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A trailer goes up in flames in a trailer park in South Rockford.

Multiple crews responded Monday morning around 4 a.m in the Timberland Trailer park. Fire officials say the trailer was unoccupied and no one was injured in the blaze. The structure was a complete loss. The fire did spread to a trailer next door causing only minor damages. No word yet on how the fire started.

Rockford Fire is still investigating.

