Price of gas in Rockford down a few cents this week

The price of gas around Rockford has fallen slightly this past week.

The average price for a gallon of gas is now $2.22, down 2.7 cents from a week ago. Nationally, a gallon of gas is going for $2.28, up a half cent from last week.

Gas prices were 55.8 cents higher this past week when compared to the same time last year. They were down 1.9 cents when compared to a month ago.

Gas prices in areas near Rockford: Milwaukee, $2.21 per gallon, down 1.4 cents from last week; Madison, $2.21 per gallon, down 1.7 cents from last week; Chicago, $2.43 per gallon, up 3.9 cents from last week.