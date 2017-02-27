28 year old DeKalb man dead in car crash

On Sunday afternoon, a 28 year old man was found dead in his vehicle after a single car crash in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Sheriffs Office reports the crash took place around 3:00 pm near the intersection of Somonauk and Barber Green roads in Cortland.

When officials arrived on scene they found a blue 2003 Dodge Durango that had driven off the road, through a field and hit a grove of trees. Inside the car, they found 28-year-old Ryan Brown, of DeKalb, dead in the drivers seat.

The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and the DeKalb County Coroners Office.