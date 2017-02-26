Rockford leaders discuss how to get young people buying more area homes

Housing officials sat down with residents today the past, present and future state of housing in the city of Rockford.



"We're going away from the idea of home ownership, which was put into us from the beginning, the American dream, own your own home, white picket fence, a lot of us in my age and younger aren't seeing that," said John Kilcheski.

While Kilcheski might not be a millennial, he's part of a generation of young people in Rockford that has its doubts about owning a home.

"The lack of stability scares me," said Kilcheski.

"Millennials saw their parents lose their jobs, they saw companies not loyal to their employees, they saw an economic downturn, they saw foreclosures," said President and CEO of the YMCA Mike Brown.

"It just doesn't seem as as good of a deal to own a home, for young folks," said RPS 205 chief of communications Earl Dotson Jr.

Those concerns prompted panelists at a housing forum on Sunday at Midway Village museum to address how to get more young people to buy homes in Rockford neighborhoods.

"This generation is double the size of the previous generation, so when they do decide to buy a house that's going to be wonderful, but how do we incentivize?" asked Brown.

Housing experts say it starts by making Rockford a place millennials want to build a future in.

"If Rockford has neighborhoods that don't have the amenities and the resources then millennials are less likely in my opinion to purchase a home," said Brown.

Rockford's river district and downtown are some of the amenities people Brown says are already attracting young people to Rockford.

"We're seeing a whole lot of development that's attracting that age group, we just have to be patient," added Brown.

Patience he says may take time as millennials decide whether or not to plant their roots in a Rockford home.

Today's housing panel also touched on the topics of affordable housing, mixed-income developments, and housing role in economic development.

