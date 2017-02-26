Concerned citizens meet to discuss issues facing Rockford community

People from around the Stateline met today to have what they say is a real conversation about the issues facing the Rockford community.

It's part of a grassroots effort being led by Angie Upton of Rockford's Loc shop. It's goal: to create a blueprint for a better future.

At the meeting. concerned citizens and leaders discussed a variety of topics from job training to crime to economic development.

But it wasn't just talking about the issues, they also brainstormed solutions.

"What has happened here today is a lot of authentic conversation, where you can really hear what the problem is and then build from that and really build a solution from the ground level," said executive director for Freeport Housing Authority Larry Williams.

Organizers say they plan to share this blueprint with city and government officials in the future.

