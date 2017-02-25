Back to Back! Byron Repeats as 2-A State Champions

The Byron girls basketball team completed a dominant two-year run as the Class of 2-A hoops, defeating Bloomington Central Catholic, 55-32, in the 2017 state title game, successfully defending last year's championship.

The Lady Tigers were ranked as the #1 team in 2-A throughout the campaign, and finished with a record of 34-2, only losing to a pair of 4-A teams that are still alive in the Super-Sectional round of the postseason - Boylan and Montini, both state ranked.

Byron's record over the past two seasons stands at 67-5, combined with last year's team that won the program's first state title.