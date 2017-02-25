Lena Winslow-Stockton Co-Op Wins 1-A Dual Wrestling Title - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Lena Winslow-Stockton Co-Op Wins 1-A Dual Wrestling Title

Posted:
BLOOMINGTON, IL (WREX) -

The Lena-Winslow/Stockton co-op wrestling team rolled through the competition in the dual postseason, winning the 1-A state championship in Bloomington-Normal.

The PantherHawks, comprised of athletes from both high schools, defeated Wilmington by a narrow 40-36 margin to capture the 1-A crown, keeping it in the NUIC after snapping Dakota's dominant run of team titles that ended this year.

Lena Winslow/Stockton won the 1-A Winnebago regional earlier this month to secure a spot in the dual postseason. The PantherHawks defeated Vandalia and Beardstown in Saturday's quarterfinal and semifinal round to advance to the championship round.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.