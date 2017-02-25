Lena Winslow-Stockton Co-Op Wins 1-A Dual Wrestling Title

The Lena-Winslow/Stockton co-op wrestling team rolled through the competition in the dual postseason, winning the 1-A state championship in Bloomington-Normal.

The PantherHawks, comprised of athletes from both high schools, defeated Wilmington by a narrow 40-36 margin to capture the 1-A crown, keeping it in the NUIC after snapping Dakota's dominant run of team titles that ended this year.

Lena Winslow/Stockton won the 1-A Winnebago regional earlier this month to secure a spot in the dual postseason. The PantherHawks defeated Vandalia and Beardstown in Saturday's quarterfinal and semifinal round to advance to the championship round.