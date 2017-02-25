State Swimming: James Bockover-McCormick sets four records - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

State Swimming: James Bockover-McCormick sets four records

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Hononegah sophomore James Bockover-McCormick swept all four of his events at the IHSA boys swimming and diving state meet, setting new state records in all four in the athletes with disabilities division.

Bockover-McCormick, who has degenerative eyesight and swims with blackout goggles as a blind swimmer, captured first place in the 50-yard, 100-yard, and 200-yard freestyle events, as well as the 100-yard breaststroke.

Byron's Caleb Carlson earned fourth place final finishes in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard individual medley for the Tigers' co-op comprised of various Big Northern schools.

