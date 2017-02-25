Freeport community remembers couple murdered at memorial mass

One week ago, Patrick and Carlotta Davis were stabbed to death in their Freeport home.

Police say their son Mitchel Davis is charged with their murders.

Today, loved ones gathered to say their goodbyes in a memorial.

That memorial mass took place Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Freeport.

The pews were filled with people remembering the couple.

Family shared tears, hugs and memories following the service, all while being comforted by the community members and friends who knew Carlotta and Patrick so well.

People attending the memorial gathered at a luncheon after the service.

People close to Carlotta and Patrick say the couple was very active in the mental health community in Freeport and the Stateline area.

A spokesman from the family has told 13 news that they will be establishing a fund in the couple's name to help future mental health advocacy groups so something like their death doesn't happen again.

A statement from the Davis family can be read below: