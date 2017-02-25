Freeport community remembers couple murdered at memorial mass

One week ago, Patrick and Carlotta Davis were stabbed to death in their Freeport home.
Police say their son Mitchel Davis is charged with their murders.
Today, loved ones gathered to say their goodbyes in a memorial.
That memorial mass took place Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Freeport.
The pews were filled with people remembering the couple.
Family shared tears, hugs and memories following the service, all while being comforted by the community members and friends who knew Carlotta and Patrick so well.
People attending the memorial gathered at a luncheon after the service.
People close to Carlotta and Patrick say the couple was very active in the mental health community in Freeport and the Stateline area.
A spokesman from the family has told 13 news that they will be establishing a fund in the couple's name to help future mental health advocacy groups so something like their death doesn't happen again.
A statement from the Davis family can be read below:
Our parents, Pat and Carlotta Davis, were the light of our lives and are gone far too soon. We will miss them everyday. They were warm, caring, generous people who devoted their lives to their three children and the community. They worked hard to take care of our brother Mitchell. We lost three family members to mental illness last week. As we grieve this sudden loss we are working to get our brother the help he needs. Our family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from the community, which is a testament to the wonderful people our parents were. We ask you please respect our family’s privacy at this difficult time.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.