Car plows into parade crowd in New Orleans; 12 hurt

By The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) -

Police say 12 people were injured when a vehicle plowed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans.

The Times-Picayune reports the crash was reported Saturday at about 6:45 p.m.

New Orleans Police Department spokeswoman Ambria Washington says that "initial reports show so far that about a dozen people are in critical condition."

She says that number could increase as the investigation continues.

