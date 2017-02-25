RHA residents show off creativity at open house

Some people who live in Rockford Housing Authority properties are getting artistic when it comes to finding a little extra money.



"It's all within me. It's within me. I'm just pulling it out," said New Mix participant Tiffany Pearson.

It's called the New Mix program. Organizers assist RHA residents in their artistic endeavors and even help create artistic businesses.



The program is part of a collaboration between the Rockford Area Arts council and RHA. The goal is to help public housing residents move into self-sufficiency.



"We take that person who already has an artistic skill and help them hone in on their skill, or take someone who has an interest and partner them with a mentor who has a proven track record of making money in their field," said New Mix Project Manager LaKeshia Wingo.

Today, was an open house for the new mix program. RHA is looking for more people to get involved.



If you're interested, you can contact Wingo at (815) 489-8719 or by email at NewMixRkfd@gmail.com.