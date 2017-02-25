Rockford man arrested after running from police

A Rockford man is in custody after police say he ran from officers and crashed into a building on the city's East side.

Rockford Police say officers attempted to stop 19-year-old Andre Hanserd around 8:30 p.m. Friday when he took off in his vehicle. Police say he eventually crashed into a building in the 2200 block of Charles St. The front seat passenger got away and was not located.

Hanserd was arrested after he ran behind the building, fell off a ten-foot high ledge and landed in a concrete water drainage ditch.

Police located two loaded handguns along with several grams of heroin and crack cocaine on Hanserd.

Hanserd is charged with resisting arrest, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, armed violence and a number of other charges.