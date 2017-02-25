Byron girls advance to state finals; Busy night in boys Regionals

Byron's girls got off to a good start in the state semifinals, beating Camp Point Central, 53-37, to advance to the 2-A state championship game. Paige Holloway led the Lady Tigers with 18 points. Byron takes on Bloomington Central Catholic Saturday night at about 7:15 at Redbird Arena.

In the boys Regional finals, Rockford Christian knocked off Byron, 62-48, to take home a 2-A Regional title. Winnebago held off Sterling Newman, 67-66, to win the Morrison Regional. Rockford Christian will take on Alleman in the 2-A Byron Sectional next week, while Winnebago takes on Kewanee.

In the 1-A playoffs, Orangeville won its first Regional championship since 1991, knocking off Westminster Christian, 55-53, in Elgin. Austin Guy led the Broncos with 21 points.

Aquin held off a fourth quarter comeback attempt from Eastland as the Bulldogs edged the Cougars, 55-54, to win the Regional title in Lanark. Lena-Winslow played tough against Harvest Christian Academy out of Elgin, but the Panthers lost, 57-51. And East Dubuque beat Milledgeville, 35-26, to win the Stockton Regional title.

That sets up a Pecatonica Sectional with Aquin vs. Harvest Christian and Orangeville vs. East Dubuque next week.