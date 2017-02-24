Rockford Christian Life students share stories with seniors

Some high school students in the Stateline spent the day sharing and hearing stories from seniors at a local nursing homes.

Rockford Christian Life students were at Wesley Willows and Peterson Meadows Friday to hang out, craft and scrapbook. Students heard stories about the seniors' lives when they were teenagers and talked about their experience as being a teen now.

"It's an amazing opportunity for both the students and the residents to share their life stories and talk about what they do for fun and travels that they've taken," Director at Peterson Meadows Melissa Wright said.

The students also learned about career opportunities in senior living.