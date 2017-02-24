Rockford Police: Man opens fire while walking down middle of street

A barrage of gunshots popped off in a Rockford neighborhood Friday afternoon.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Brooke Road and Bildahl Street.



Witnesses told officers the suspect jumped out of the passenger side door of a parked SUV and started walking down the street, firing his gun. He then walked into a person's driveway, according to eyewitness accounts, and fired off another round before getting back into the SUV where he was driven off.



Nobody was injured in the shooting.



Rockford Police said residents in that area reported hearing up to as many as eight gunshots fired.



Detectives arrived and found five bullet casings in the street, another in a person's driveway and a bullet imprint in the ground near the intersection of Barnum Road and Bildahl St.



The suspect is described as a black man, around 20 years-old and was last seen wearing a red and white sweatshirt with white washed blue jeans on. Witnesses said he drove off in a champagne-colored Chevy Tahoe.