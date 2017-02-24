Rockford elementary students get jump start on Dr. Seuss Day celebrations

Next week is a very important one for fans of a particular children's book author.

Dr. Seuss' birthday is Thursday.

But Friday, students at McIntosh Elementary School in Rockford kicked off the celebrations.



Several community guests like Rockford Police read to kids in the Dr. Seuss reading cafe they'd set up.

"Dr. Seuss is one of the best authors ever, one of my favorites," said Officer Courtney Tillmon-Listhrop, a school liaison officer for the Rockford Police Department. "I enjoyed him as a child. So it's great to share that experience and you know my enjoyment of it years ago with kids now today."

Dr. Seuss would've turned 113 years-old on Thursday. Many schools hold special events to mark the occasion.