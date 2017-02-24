Get ideas, inspiration at Rockford Home Show this weekend

Home improvement sales exceeded industry expectations in 2016 and the market is expected to grow this year, too.

That's according to the Home Improvement Research Institute.



If you're one of those people looking to do a remodeling project, the Rockford Home Show is this weekend. It's the 37th year of the event.

"A lot of people there's a lot of choices out there," said Andrea Costello, the show coordinator. "So they want to see all the different choices of siding or windows and what each one can do and make it specialized for their home or different doors or colors and shapes and here."

The 37th annual Rockford Home Show is at the Mercyhealth Indoor Sports Center at Riverside Boulevard and I-90. It runs until 8 p.m. Friday. Then picks up from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m..



It costs $6 for adults to get in, kids 12 and under are free.



