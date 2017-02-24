Proposal could require Illinios schools to provide feminine products

A local lawmaker has introduced a new bill to ensure every student has access to necessary health products.



House Bill 3215 would require schools to provide free feminine hygiene products in the bathrooms of school buildings with grades six through 12.



"By having feminine hygiene products easily available, we can allow our students to continue with their day with minimal distraction," said sponsor of the bill State Rep. Litesa Wallace.



The proposal includes public and charter schools, and aims to ensure that students do not miss class time. Wallace says the measure also helps to take a strain off of low-income students who cannot afford tampons or sanitary napkins.