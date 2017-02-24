Freeport buzzes about new video of downtown plaza design

Nita Klein remembers coming to downtown Freeport as a child.

"My family would shop only in Freeport, they wouldn't go to Rockford, they would only go to Freeport, it was booming back then," said Klein.

Now, she's an area business owner and wants to see the community return to its former glory.

"I just think it could be beautiful again and fill it up with people," said Klein.

Collaborate Freeport and the City Centre Freeport share that same goal.

Just this week, the two groups along with the local art museum shared in a new video just how they plan to achieve that.

"This was really our first opportunity to engage with the wider public about the kinds of things we envision for downtown," said executive director of the Freeport Art Museum Jessica Modica.

looking at what could soon be on the new corner of Chicago Ave. and Douglas St. It's a civic plaza made up of green space, a music venue and walkways.

"It helps your downtown become the cool place you want it to be," said team leader of City Centre Freeport Dean Wright.

Designers estimate the development to cost around $1 million. A price tag the groups plan to pay for with a combination of private investment, city support and public grants.

"To get people who live here or visit here, to really be able to spend the entire day here or even the weekend here and start to spend those dollars in our downtown," said Modica.

Dollars that downtown business owners like Klein want to walk through their doors.

"We were thinking, 'oh this would be wonderful,' and after seeing the video, it made it seem like this is really going to happen," added Klein.

Organizers plan to begin the phase one of the plaza's development this summer.